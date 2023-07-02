Be sure to add these KC and Philly favorites to your Super Bowl food

Be sure to impress your friends on Sunday with a spread that features regional favorites from Philly and KC.

PHOENIX — If you are looking to add a little bit of regional spice to your Super Bowl spread, be sure to include these classics from Kansas City and Philadelphia.

The two cities are home to some iconic eats and they aren't too difficult to prepare for your Super Bowl party.

Kansas City

Burnt Ends

One of the things that Kansas City is most known for is its barbeque, and one KC favorite is head and shoulders above the rest. Kansas City burnt ends are a treat that can be eaten on their own or on a sandwich.

The burnt ends are usually just a byproduct of cooking a brisket, but if you don't have one on hand, here are a couple of recipes to make them on their own:

Cheesy Corn

If you have ever been to a Kansas City BBQ, you are already familiar with what cheesy corn is. And if you haven't, well, cheesy corn is kind of self explanatory. It's some corn with cheese in it.

OK, it isn't that simple, but it is pretty close. Check out some recipes that will bring Kansas City into your living room on Sunday:

Philadelphia

Philly Cheesesteak

Before we get into the sandwich named after the city, you must realize that no matter how you prepare your Philly Cheesesteak, someone from Philadelphia will you tell you it's wrong.

The sandwich is pretty simple in theory, consisting of thinly-sliced steak and some cheese on a bun. But what types of cheese to use, whether or not to add onions and peppers and what type of bun it is on can cause a fight between some diehards.

Here are a couple of recipes to get you started, but don't hesitate to craft your own version of this classic:

Soft Pretzels

Philadelphians are also known to love their soft pretzels. This doughy knot is eaten with breakfast, lunch or dinner and can be found on countless street corners throughout the city.

This dish can be purchased at a store or you can take the time to go the homemade route. Checkout a couple of recipes here:

