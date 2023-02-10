Here's what you need to know about flying out of Phoenix after the Super Bowl

An estimated 83,000 passengers and crew will pass through the PHX Airport's TSA checkpoints on Monday.

PHOENIX — Plan for a busy day at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) on Monday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) estimates that 83,000 passengers and crew will pass through the TSA checkpoints at PHX the day after the Super Bowl.

The TSA is urging anyone traveling through the airport over the next few days to arrive early and be prepared for every step of the travel process, including security screening.

The TSA is warning that people traveling with Super Bowl LVII game day programs, to store it in carry-on luggage. Programs placed in checked luggage may cause false alarms from screen equipment and delay operations.

Starting on Sunday evening, the TSA will have Terminal 3's main checkpoint and Terminal 4's checkpoint A open for 24 hours. Travelers can access all gates in each terminal all night.

Beginning on Monday morning at 4 a.m., every security checkpoint in every terminal will be open for travelers. Additionally, Terminal 4's A and C checkpoints will be available for standard screening and checkpoints B and D will be for TSAPreCheck passengers.

The airport is also reminding travelers to remember 5-4-3-2-1.

5 hours before departure - Check out of your hotel.

4 hours before departure - Turn in your rental car.

3 hours before departure - Check in at ticket counter.

2 hours before departure - Get in line at TSA security checkpoint.

1 hours before departure - Be at your gate.

For more information about TSA security, download the myTSA app on your smart device.

Find flight times, delays and additional information about traveling through PHX at SkyHarbor.com.

