WATCH: Chiefs LB, North Texas native Nick Bolton recovers fumble and scores TD in Super Bowl

Bolton played high school football at Lone Star in Frisco.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — North Texas representation is in full force at Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker and Frisco native Nick Bolton helped tie the big game up 14-14 in the second quarter with a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

While trying to run, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lost control of the ball, which was recovered by Bolton. The linebacker then ran for 36 yards for the score.

The 22-year-old linebacker was born in Frisco and played football at Lone Star High School. He went on to play at the University of Missouri.

Bolton was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chiefs