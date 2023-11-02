Super Bowl: Eagles activate punter Arryn Siposs from IR

Punter Arryn Siposs returned to practice this week and is set to reclaim the job from Grand Island native Brett Kern.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Philadelphia Eagles have activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve to make him eligible to play in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles also promoted safety Anthony Harris and receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Siposs has been out since injuring his ankle in Week 14 against the New York Giants. He returned to practice this week and is set to reclaim the job from fill-in Brett Kern, a Grand Island native.

Siposs averaged 45.6 yards per punt this season with a 40.5-yard net average. Kern struggled in his place, averaging 42.2 yards per punt with a 37.7-yard net average.