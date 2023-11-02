Fans go through the NFL Experience in Phoenix

Fans in Arizona are gearing up for the Super Bowl, and enjoying the NFL Experience in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — As the players are getting ready for Super Bowl LVII, the fans are soaking up the Arizona sun and enjoying all the parties and activities around the area.

One endeavor our team took on was the NFL Experience in Phoenix where fans are able to enjoy what is described as an NFL playground.

Rayme Lofgren, VP of Marketing for the Arizona Super Bowl Committee explained, "This event is completely free. We opened up at 2 o'clock today. You can bring the entire family down. There's an obstacle course for the kids, food, drinks, of course the live music, but it's fun for the whole family for a free event."

Of course, the Eagles' flock travels well together, and fans were all over the NFL Experience, including some of those who work at Lincoln Financial Field on Sundays.

"Hey, Jeffrey Lurie! If you're around, we need tickets! We're game day staff and we need tickets to the game," one staff member requested to our camera.

Another said, "We're excited to be here, and hello to everybody back there at the Linc. We're going to come back with the Super Bowl trophy!"