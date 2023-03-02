Super Bowl Experience opens Saturday at Phoenix Convention Center: Everything you need to know

The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix is a fun event for the whole family. Here's what you need to know before you go.

PHOENIX — Super Bowl LVII is being played in Glendale this year and, along with the game, several events and festivities are happening around the Valley.

From parties to concerts, there will be plenty of events to attend to make sure you get the full football experience. One of those events is the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Considered an NFL "theme park," the experience has several interactive games including the 40-yard dash. Fans will also be able to get autographs from NFL star players and take photos with the Super Bowl Rings and Vince Lombardi trophy. See the full schedule of events below.

If you want to attend the event, here's everything you need to know before you go.

When and where

The Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center. It will open on Saturday, Feb. 4 & Sunday, Feb. 5. It will then reopen again from Thursday, Feb. 9 – Saturday, Feb. 11. Note: The NFL OnePass app is required to get in.

Admission

Tickets start at just $20 and admission for kids under 12 is free. You can purchase tickets online.

All military members and their families, including veterans, will receive 50% off their General Admission tickets (not applicable to SBXtra fast pass tickets) through the GovX website.

Parking

The downtown Phoenix area has several parking garages and public parking spaces available. To find the closest spots near the convention center, search from Washington to Van Buren streets between 7th and 1st streets.

If you want to avoid parking altogether, fans can take the Valley Metro light rail to downtown Phoenix from the East or West Valley. There's a stop right next to the convention center.

Download the app

If you are going to the experience, the NFL OnePass app is required to get into the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's.

For more information on the rest of the events and festivities, be sure to head over to 12news.com/superbowl.

Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 4

Panini Autograph Stage – North Building Lower Level

Corey Clement Arizona Cardinals Running Back: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals Running Back: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Eno Benjamin New Orleans Saints Running Back: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

New Orleans Saints Running Back: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Markus Wheaton Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver: 1- 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver: 1- 3 p.m. Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver: 1-3 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver: 1-3 p.m. Antoine Wesley Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver: 3-5 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver: 3-5 p.m. LeGarrette Blount Three-Time Super Bowl Champion: 5-7 p.m.

Three-Time Super Bowl Champion: 5-7 p.m. David Long Jr. Tennessee Titans Wide Receiver: 7-9 p.m.

Invisalign Activation Stage – North Building Lower Level

Drew Stanton Former Arizona Cardinals Quarterback: 2-3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 5

Panini Autograph Stage – North Building Lower Level

Isaiah Hodgins New York Giants Wide Receiver: 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m.

New York Giants Wide Receiver: 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Zaven Collins Arizona Cardinals Linebacker: 11:00 a.m-1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals Linebacker: 11:00 a.m-1 p.m. Drew Stanton Former Arizona Cardinals Quarterback: 1-3 p.m.

Former Arizona Cardinals Quarterback: 1-3 p.m. Devon Kennard Free Agent Linebacker: 5-7 p.m.

Free Agent Linebacker: 5-7 p.m. James Connor Arizona Cardinals Running Back: 5-7 p.m.

Invisalign Activation Stage – North Building Lower Level

Lance Briggs Former Chicago Bears Linebacker: 2-3 p.m.

Salute to Service Military Appreciation Day

The NFL will host Salute to Service Military Appreciation Day for service members and veterans at Super Bowl Experience. All active-duty service members, veterans and their families that accompany them will be admitted free. Tickets are available at all regular ticketing windows.

