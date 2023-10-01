Here's where you can tailgate at Super Bowl LVII

We have a breakdown of everything you need to know about the pre-game festivities and celebrations.

PHOENIX — Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year.

As we get ready to watch the game, fans planning on being in the Valley are finalizing their to-do lists for Super Bowl weekend.

And among the many celebrations and events highlighting the game, tailgating will certainly be on many of them. If you are interested in tailgating on Super Bowl Sunday, here's everything you need to know.

At the stadium

If you want to be right in the action before kickoff, there are several options. If you have parking passes for any of the lots around the stadium (Red, Yellow, Orange, Gray and Green), you can have your own tailgate party.

For those looking for party alternatives, a tailgate area will be located near 95th and Maryland avenues. Fans will also be able to participate in the Gameday Experience Pavilion nearby on the Great Lawn.

While there will be plenty of options around the stadium, fans will also find other events in the area next to the field.

Note: Tailgating is not allowed in any NFL-managed locations. Parking reservations are only available to Super Bowl LVII ticket holders.

Beyond State Farm

At the Tanger Outlets located across the street from the stadium, fans who don't have a ticket to the game can celebrate and watch the game at the 2023 Players Tailgate Party. Bobby Flay will be the host chef of the event and several celebrities and former players are expected to attend. For tickets and other event information, visit the tailgate website.

Another tailgate and watch party will be held at the Westgate Entertainment District near Desert Diamond Arena. On Super Bowl Sunday, fans can listen to a live DJ, eat some amazing food and meet former NFL players. For additional info on the event and where to get tickets, visit the Eventbrite website.

If you can't make it to the stadium Sunday, there will be events all around the Valley for fans to enjoy. For additional coverage of Super Bowl LVII, visit 12news.com/superbowl.

If there's a tailgate event we missed, please send the event details to connect@12news.com.

