Waukee kid named Panini Super Bowl Kid Reporter

WAUKEE, Iowa — Many people dream of going to the Super Bowl and meeting their favorite football players.

11-year-old Miles Waage, a student at Radiant Elementary in Waukee, is living that dream. He was recently selected as the 2023 Panini Kid Super Bowl Reporter.

Waage, an avid sports card collector, received a card in a Panini Football card pack inviting him to enter a sweepstake to be the Kid Reporter.

He submitted a video to the contest, showcasing his trading cards and his bedroom (decked out in Chiefs gear, of course).

Later, Waage was randomly selected as a finalist from 135,000 applicants. When he was chosen as the winner, NFL legend Trent Dilfer called to give him the good news.

"I went over to my couch and started screaming [and] jumping up and down," Waage said.

Now, the Iowa boy is living out his wildest dreams.

As the Kid Reporter, Waage has already had the chance to meet players from both the Chiefs and the Eagles during the NFL Opening Media Night — including his favorite player, Patrick Mahomes.

And while most people will be watching the big game on Sunday from the comfort of their homes, Waage will watch the Super Bowl up close.

When asked what he was most looking forward to, Waage said, "I really like the confetti at the end. And I just love watching my team play."