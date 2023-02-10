Super Bowl tickets are still available and a lot cheaper than a few days ago

The popular ticket market place, StubHub, still has over a hundred tickets available, but you'll need to drop a few thousand dollars to afford one.

PHOENIX — With the Super Bowl only a day away, you're probably thinking that there is no way to get tickets anymore.

Well, you might be surprised at how many are still available and how much cheaper they have become than just a few days ago.

StubHub, a ticket resale company, has listings for over a hundred Super Bowl LVII tickets with availability in almost every section of the stadium.

Just two days ago on Thursday, StubHub said that the average ticket price $6,800. On Saturday evening, there are now tickets being sold under the $3,000 mark.

As the event gets closer, people who are selling tickets are willing to take less because something is obviously better than nothing.

Ticket prices this year are also down compared to last years' Super Bowl in Los Angeles, mostly due to location.

If you are still looking to grab a ticket, now might be the best time. Check out what tickets are left right now on StubHub.

