Tasty recipes from top chefs offered at Tastes of the NFL 2023

On the day before the big game connoisseurs can experience Tastes of NFL 2023.

PHOENIX — Super Bowl LVII is just few weeks away on Feb. 12, and people from all over the country are flocking to the Valley for the biggest sporting event of the year.

But the Super Bowl is about more than just football, it has something that will tickle the taste buds of foodies too.

On the day before the big game, connoisseurs can experience Tastes of NFL 2023.

The event will have will flavorful offerings from the best chefs in the Valley.

Tastes of the NFL is hosted and curated by culinary superstars, Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher. Click here to see a full list of chefs creating mouthwatering dishes for the event.

Some of the delightful dishes available include: Andrew Zimmern’s Sweet and Sour Meatballs, Carla Hall’s Root Beer Glazed Chicken, Tim Love’s Texas Goat Birria Tacos with Lime Spiked Sandhill Wild Rice, Lasheeda Perry’s Caramel Apple Oatmeal Cream Pies, and Mark Bucher’s Ultimate D.C. Chili Burger. There many other tasty recipes to choose from.

The food is not the only thing fans have to look forward to, NFL players and celebrity guests will also be in attendance.

Tastes of the NFL 2023 will be on Feb. 11, at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. It runs from 4-8 p.m. The address for Chateau Luxe is 1175 E Lone Cactus Drive.

General admission is $750 and VIP is $950. To buy tickets you can click here.