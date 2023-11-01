Here's some of the weirdest bets you can make on Super Bowl LVII

These types of bets are known as "prop bets" and they are placed on aspects of the game not directly tied to the final score or outcome of the game.

PHOENIX — You don't have to know football to place a bet on Super Bowl LVII. Sportsbooks around the country have put out odds on some very unique bets you can make surrounding other parts of the big game.

These types of bets are known as "prop bets" and they are betting on an aspect of the game that is not directly tied to the final score or outcome of the game.

Some of these bets still revolve around the game itself, like betting on a individual player's performance. But the bets we are interested in today are the ones that are focused on things that have little or nothing to do with the game itself.

So, let's take a look at some of the weirdest bets we could find.

Andy Reid bets

Andy Reid is the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and there is a whole slew of weird bets surrounding him.

The gambling site, BOVADA, has put up odds on whether or not he will be doused in BBQ sauce if the Chiefs win, whether he is going to wear a Hawaiian shirt and whether he will mention or even eat a cheeseburger during the game.

Halftime Show bets

As with any Super Bowl, there are a lot of bets that involve the Halftime Show, and it is no different this year.

Rihanna is performing and you can bet on her hair color, dress color, guest appearances and you can find tons of different bets involving which songs she plays and when she plays them. Almost every major sportsbook has some wagers you can place on Rih Rih's performance.

Kelce Brother bets

One of the bigger storylines of Super Bowl LVII are Travis and Jason Kelce facing off against one another. The brotherly competition has given rise to wagers people can place on these two and it isn't just about their performance.

On BOVADA, you can bet on the amount of times the brothers are facing off against one another is mentioned. The site also offers bets surrounding if Travis Kelce or A.J. Brown will be shown first during America the Beautiful and if Travis Kelce's total receiving yards will be more or less than the highest single round score at The Masters 2023.

Cross Sports bets

That last bet leads into a dozens of cross sports bets you can make surrounding the Super Bowl and games in other sports. Some of the bets include betting on if their will be more total sacks in the game than total 2 minute penalties by the Philadelphia Flyers in their game today and if their will be more punts at the Super Bowl than goals in the Anaheim vs Las Vegas hockey game.

The Gatorade bet

One of the more classic and common prop bet at the Super Bowl has to do with the longtime tradition of the winning team dumping a cooler of Gatorade over the head of the winning coach. And just like every year, you can bet on what that color will be.

The Octopus bet

When you first read "Will there be an octopus?" on the sportsbook site, Draftkings, you might think it is a weird bet. But it really isn't. This isn't like in hockey where some teams have a tradition of throwing octopuses on the ice.

An octopus in football is when a player scores a touchdown and then the same player scores a 2-point conversion on the next play.

The 69 Yards bet

This had to have been an intern's idea. You simply bet on whether any player will record exactly 60 passing, rushing or receiving yards.

Scoragami

This bet is pretty interesting because it is betting on the final score of the game being a score never before seen as a final. To give you an example, the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks saw a scoragami this year when the Seahawks beat the Lions 48-45, a never before seen final score in the NFL. In total, three scoragami scores were recorded in the NFL this year.

You can learn more about scoragami and why one possible score will never be recorded, here.

