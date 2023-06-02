You're the GM of the Houston Texans. What do you do with the No. 2 pick in the draft?

The Houston Texans hold the second pick in the NFL Draft in April. So, what should they do with it?

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Texans hold two first-round picks in the NFL draft for the second year in a row.

In 2023, Houston owns the second and 12th picks. So, what should the team do with those picks, specifically, the No. 2 pick?

In 2022, Houston took LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third pick and Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green with the 15th pick.

The Texans are caught in the middle of a franchise-crippling slide. After years filled with playoff appearances (and wins), Houston has gone 11-38-1 over the last three seasons. They haven't won more than four games in any season and have switched head coaches four times over that stretch.

What should Houston do with the No. 2 pick?

The draft

The first round of the draft will be held on April 27 in Kansas City. The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick, but we want to know what you think the Texans should do with the No. 2 pick. You can vote (if you haven't already) in the poll above.

There are a few options that seem to make the most sense:

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Will Anderson Jr., DL, Alabama

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Should the team draft Young, Stroud, Anderson or Carter? Maybe they should trade the pick? We want to know what you think.

Coaching carousel

For the past three seasons, Houston's head coaching position has been a revolving door.

Bill O'Brien was fired during the 2020 season and Romeo Crennel took over to finish that year. In 2021, David Cully led the team, but he didn't return for the 2022 season. Instead, the Texans hired Lovie Smith, who was then fired after going 3-13-1.

Houston made a big splash recently by hiring former Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. He got a six-year deal and the move ignited the fan base.

Parlay the Ryans move with the possibility of uniform changes, and the No. 2 and No. 12 pick mean that much more to the fanbase of a franchise that's desperate for a winner.

Playoff drought

From 2015 to 2019, the Texans made the playoffs four times. They lost in the Wild Card Round twice and in the Divisional Round twice.