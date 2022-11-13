Report: WR Brandin Cooks stripped of team captain status by Texans

Cooks was listed as inactive last week against the Philadelphia Eagles with a wrist injury and a personal issue, according to the Texans.

HOUSTON — Captain no more.

Cooks, 29, is in his third season with Houston. He missed last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a wrist injury but was also inactive due to personal issues.

Rapoport reports that Cooks was allowed to regroup and clear his mind after the team failed to trade him at the deadline.

"Don't take a man's kindness for granted," Cooks tweeted after the trade deadline passed. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career."

Cooks also caused a stir on Sunday during the first quarter of the game against the New York Giants after he ran to the locker room. He returned to the sideline minutes later.

Cooks has had four or more receptions in six of his seven games this season. He had seven receptions for 68 yards in his previous game against the Giants in 2016.