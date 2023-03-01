Brady, Bucs to take on Cowboys in NFL Wild Card Round

The playoff game will be held at Raymond James after Tampa Bay finished on top of the NFC South division.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's official -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Raymond James Stadium during the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Tampa Bay, who finished with the lowest record among all division winners, was always scheduled to play the highest-ranked wild card team, which was later confirmed as Dallas after losing on Sunday against Washington and finishing the season 12-5.

It will be the first time both franchises meet in the postseason since 1983, and the Bucs have an 0-2 record against the Cowboys in the playoffs. This will be the first time Tampa Bay hosts Dallas in the postseason, though.

Although history may not side with Tampa Bay, Tom Brady has not lost against Dallas since joining the Bucs, with his most recent victory coming in a Week 1, 19-3 win this season.

Tampa Bay will enter the game coming off a 30-17 defeat against Atlanta, but it was a game where head coach Todd Bowles decided to rest most of his starters, including the withdrawal of Brady in the second quarter.

The Bucs clinched their spot in the postseason after a 30-24 division-winning game in Week 17 against Carolina. The team also finished the season with a 8-9 record, becoming the sixth NFL team to make the playoffs with a sub-.500 record. If we ignore the strike-shortened season in 1982, they would become the fourth team ever to accomplish the feat. It might not be a bad omen as two of the last three teams with a losing record have won their first playoff-round matchup. The one loser was Washington against Tampa Bay in 2020.

This weekend's game will be the Bucs' 10th-ever home playoff game. They are 5-4 all-time at home in the postseason.