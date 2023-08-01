Training camp brings first look at Cowboys’ Texas Coast offense

With a new offensive coordinator, and head coach Mike McCarthy calling the plays, the Dallas Cowboys will have a new look to their offense in 2023.

OXNARD, Calif. — The pads finally came on for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday for, as head coach Mike McCarthy put it, the first real practice of the 2023 season. The Oxnard debut was the first chance to see what both sides of the ball could do while being able to actually hit and tackle.

Most eyes were on the offense installed by Dallas’ new coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and McCarthy, who has returned to a play calling role. The anticipation had been building to see what the newly dubbed ‘Texas Coast offense’ would look like, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s preview ramped up the excitement.

Speaking before the first padded practice with 105.3 The Fan, Lamb gave a glimpse at what to expect.

“[Dak Prescott] is very aggressive... And he’s looking for the deep ball now. And as you saw [on Saturday], it’s up there. So if you’re not gonna back up, this is a warning to everybody, if you’re not gonna back up, good luck," he said.

Lamb explained more about how things have changed with the offense:

“Really not much. Different play-calling, of course, but it’s just a lot simpler. The offense is in [Prescott’s] hands however he’s feeling versus the coverage. If he likes the matchup, we’re gonna call that play. If he likes whatever he likes versus zone, he’s gonna call that play. We’re moving much faster, at a different pace.”

The change of pace seems to be putting a lot on the quarterback’s shoulders, but Prescott can handle the pressure, and McCarthy trusts him to succeed. In what feels like a make-or-break season, McCarthy is doing it his way, with his scheme. The West Coast principles that McCarthy brings from his days first in San Francisco and then in Green Bay will have Prescott getting the ball out faster and taking more shots deep down the field.

To make those two things easier, the Cowboys traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks to add speed and length to the field. The Cooks effect was seen on the first day with pads.

Gonna be glorious to watch this season...as good as Cooper was, he didn't offer this type of speed to open the offense https://t.co/NpUV2n45MD — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) July 31, 2023

As Lamb referenced, the offense was prepared to take more shots down the field and Cooks will be part of forcing defenses to stay on their toes. Lamb also made an impact in the first padded practice finding open space down the field. Some of the other receivers who are battling for jobs also appear to be enjoying the new look offense.

Second year receiver Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin, who was used almost exclusively as a return man as a rookie, made plays in the session as well. Both are turning heads early in their second camp with the Cowboys.

According to Lamb another key of McCarthy’s system is making things simpler, allowing the offense to play faster.

“When you play fast, you get the most out of everybody,” the two-time Pro Bowler receiver said. “They made it simpler, but you get more options off the simple plays. If one play is this and you don’t like it, then you go to this.”

The swifter pace isn’t easily observed during training camp practices, when things are slowed down, but it should help Prescott and his WRs get on the same page after some miscommunication last year. Prescott’s career-high 15 interceptions was tied for the league lead, and the new offense should alleviate some of the WR option routes that caused issues.

Of course, there will be hiccups as the unit gets used to the new system. And the Dallas defense made their presence known as well. All-Pro Micah Parsons gave the offense fits and made a few plays in the backfield, showing that his impressive offseason work is already paying off.

Despite the defense making things difficult at times, the offensive side of the ball was the main attraction. No one expected to see a completely new offense, but there were signs that things were going to be different this season. Prescott had some success throwing deep and the passing game appeared to be on the right track.

It was just one day, but there’s optimism that this could be a better version of a Cowboys offense that’s been among the top units in the league over the last two years. A decisive, quick passing attack that isn’t afraid to challenge defenses down the field was on display in their first real practice in Oxnard.

McCarthy and Prescott are hoping that Monday’s action only displayed the tip of the iceberg for what Dallas’ offense is capable of, but it was a good initial showing for the Texas Coast on the West Coast.