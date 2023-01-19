Who is Brock Purdy? 49ers rookie QB to start NFC Divisional game vs. Dallas Cowboys

Purdy has already etched his name in the record books, becoming the lowest-drafted rookie quarterback to start and win a playoff game.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — When the Dallas takes on San Francisco Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Cowboys fans will get their first in-game introduction to the 49ers new rookie quarterback.

Meet "Mr. Irrelevant."

Brock Purdy will start at quarterback for the 49ers in the NFC Divisional game against the Cowboys, and some casual fans will get their introduction to No. 13.

Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the spot commonly known (light-heartedly) as "Mr. Irrelevant."

The 49ers quarterback carousel has been a storyline in its own this season, with the controversy surrounding 2021 1st round draft pick Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo stealing the headlines.

Both Lance and Garoppolo were injured earlier in the season – Lance in a September game against the Seahawks and Garoppolo in a December game against the Dolphins – and Purdy has filled in seamlessly ever since. Purdy has started every game since Garoppolo's injury, winning every game he's started (6-0).

He's thrown for 1,308 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions since he took over for Garoppolo against Miami.

Purdy has already etched his name in the record books, becoming the lowest-drafted rookie quarterback to start and win a playoff game.

A win against the Cowboys would add Purdy to a list of only four other rookie quarterbacks to reach the conference championship: Mark Sanchez (Jets, 2009), Joe Flacco (Ravens, 2008), Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers, 2004) and Shaun King (Buccaneers, 1999). No rookie quarterback has ever made the Super Bowl.