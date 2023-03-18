Dallas Stars to wear pride-themed jerseys, tape sticks with 'pride tape' for Pride Night against Seattle

Early-arriving fans to the game will receive a Pride bucket hat.

DALLAS — When the Stars take the ice on Tuesday, they'll do so donning the colors of the rainbow.

The Dallas Stars announced Saturday that on March 21 against the Seattle Kraken, the club will celebrate Pride Night. The team will wear special Pride-themed jerseys during warmups and use Pride Tape on their sticks.

All of the warmup jerseys and sticks will be auctioned off here, with the proceeds collected from the auction and the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle benefitting Pride Frisco and Dallas Hope Charities.

Fans who arrive early to the game will receive a Pride bucket hat.

Pride Night will also have a pregame Pride Celebration with drink specials from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase $5 draft beverages in the ULTRA Club located at the North East Plaza Level inside American Airlines Center.

Texas native and singer Lady Kennedy will perform the national anthem.

There will be Pride Night merchandise available for purchase at The Hangar locations inside American Airlines Center and at PNC Plaza.

