Here's how much it'll cost you to go see Dallas Stars take on Seattle Kraken

These ticket prices were taken from an average of the cheapest available for 2 tickets from SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats and StubHub as of May 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars second round matchup is set. They'll be taking on the Seattle Kraken, who are fresh off their first playoff series win in franchise history (granted, it's only two years).

Because the Stars were the higher seed entering the playoffs, they'll get home ice advantage against the Kraken. That means Dallas will host Games 1 and 2 at the American Airlines Center, beginning Tuesday night.

Here's the schedule, as it stands now, via the NHL:

Game 1 | Tuesday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m. CT | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 2 | Thursday, May 4 8:30 p.m. CT | American Airlines Center | TV: TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 3 | Sunday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m. CT | Climate Pledge Arena | TV: TBS, SN, TVAS

Game 4 | Tuesday, May 9 at 8:30 p.m. CT | Climate Pledge Arena | TV: ESPN, SN, TVAS

Game 5 | Thursday, May 11 (time TBD)* | American Airlines Center | TV: TNT, SN, TVAS

Game 6 | Saturday, May 13 (time TBD)* | Climate Pledge Arena | TV: ESPN, SN, TVAS

Game 7 | Monday, May 15 (time TBD)* | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, SN, TVAS

* If necessary

The late start time is a result of the NHL wanting to air only one game at a time in hopes to encourage more eyes to watch each one. It has forced some of the Central Time Zone games to take on the backend of back-to-backs of network coverage.

Ticket information for Game 1 and Game 2 in Dallas

*Note: These ticket prices were taken from the cheapest available for 2 tickets as of May 2.*

Game 1

Average ticket price (SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub): $63

Game 2

Average ticket price (SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub): $75

Good news for the Stars: They're expecting to get center Joe Pavelski back against the Kraken after Pavelski took a brutal hit early in the Minnesota series.

Pavelski banged his head hard on the ice after a blindside hit from Matt Dumba midway through the second period of Dallas’ double-overtime loss in Game 1 on April 17.

Bad news for the Stars: The 8:45 p.m. - 8:50 p.m. (ish) puck drop. Start napping now, Dallas.

More Dallas Stars coverage: