Here's how much it'll cost you to go see Dallas Stars take on Vegas Golden Knights

These ticket prices were taken from an average of the cheapest available for two tickets from SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats and StubHub as of May 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — And then there were two.

The Western Conference Finals is set: Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights. The winner goes on to face either the Florida Panthers or Carolina Hurricanes for the Stanley Cup.

Dallas went undefeated against Vegas in the regular season (3-0; two shootout wins), but playoff hockey is different. It should be a phenomenal series.

Shortly after the Stars snagged their spot in the Western Conference Finals, the NHL released the schedule for the games. And Stars fans, you're going to enjoy this one much more than series past. The start times are much better than rounds one and two. For a look at the schedule, click here.

If you want to go to games three and four at the American Airlines Center, it's going to cost you. And it's a hot ticket, too. So snag yours before it's too late.

Dallas Stars ticket info

*Note: These ticket prices were taken from the cheapest available for 2 tickets as of May 16.*

Game 3

Average ticket price (SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub): $186.25

Game 4

Average ticket price (SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub): $184.50

Get your party on at the AAC

Prior to every Stars home game during the postseason, fans are invited to attend Party on PNC Plaza. The event will begin two hours prior to puck drop for each home game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center.

Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature sponsor activations by PNC Bank, Celsius, Bud Light and more, along with games and promotional items from the Dallas Stars Street Squad.