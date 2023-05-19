Who Dallas Stars fans should follow on Twitter for game night

Stay with WFAA for your post-game coverage, though. Let's not get crazy. Also, watch games two and five on WFAA!

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Knights series kicks off Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Games three and four will be right here in Dallas, and ticket prices aren't cheap. Regardless of where you are, how you watch, or if you're in the building, there are some key Twitter accounts to keep you up to date with the very latest information on the Dallas Stars.

Here's a list of "must follows" for Stars fans looking to keep up with the latest on social media:

Dallas Stars : This one is obvious. But, it needed to be said. Follow the team, y'all.

: This one is obvious. But, it needed to be said. Follow the team, y'all. Bally Sports Southwest : Sure, a lot of local sports fans may have a gripe with Bally, but their social media presence is worthy of following and sharing. Many times, highlights from the game are posted first from this account. Blast out those #TexasHockey highlights, folks!

(Joe Trahan/Mike Leslie/Jonah Javad): You'll catch in-game live reaction, as well as post-game quotes from the team, from our WFAA sports crew's Twitter accounts.

: Yousuf covers the Stars for The Athletic and is a great follow for a wide variety of content: His game recaps, features, columns, etc.

: Yousuf covers the Stars for The Athletic and is a great follow for a wide variety of content: His game recaps, features, columns, etc. Josh Bogorad : Get a great inside look from the games from the Dallas Stars play-by-play broadcaster!

: Get a great inside look from the games from the Dallas Stars play-by-play broadcaster! Owen Newkirk : Newkirk serves as the Dallas Stars radio host and often tweets very detailed in-game stats and analysis. He also works as the play-by-play for FC Dallas matches, too.

: Newkirk serves as the Dallas Stars radio host and often tweets very detailed in-game stats and analysis. He also works as the play-by-play for FC Dallas matches, too. Josh Clark : Clark is a graphics coordinator and associate producer for the Dallas Stars. His timeline is filled with great Dallas Stars content you'll want to see: he writes Dallas Stars stories for NHL.com, live tweets games and shares social moments.

: Clark is a graphics coordinator and associate producer for the Dallas Stars. His timeline is filled with great Dallas Stars content you'll want to see: he writes Dallas Stars stories for NHL.com, live tweets games and shares social moments. Mike Heika : Heika is a senior staff writer for DallasStars.com. Check out "Heika's Take" the day after games on NHL.com! He often shares links to post-game quotes from coach DeBoer and the players, too!

: Heika is a senior staff writer for DallasStars.com. Check out "Heika's Take" the day after games on NHL.com! He often shares links to post-game quotes from coach DeBoer and the players, too! Locked On Stars Podcast : Locked On Stars is the only daily podcast covering the team, hosted by Dane Lewis. It's a great follow for Stars fans who jam with the audio-only realm of sports coverage. Oh, and he's in a following battle with the Vegas Golden Knights Locked On show, so let's show

: Locked On Stars is the only daily podcast covering the team, hosted by Dane Lewis. It's a great follow for Stars fans who jam with the audio-only realm of sports coverage. Oh, and he's in a following battle with the Vegas Golden Knights Locked On show, so let's show Dallas Stars Foundation : See how the Dallas Stars are investing in the community through this account!

: See how the Dallas Stars are investing in the community through this account! Sean Shapiro: Shapiro is a long-time Stars writer, who has covered the team for The Athletic and other outlets. He's currently an associate editor for EP Rinkside, and he's written about the Stars' playoff run for D Magazine.

Shapiro is a long-time Stars writer, who has covered the team for The Athletic and other outlets. He's currently an associate editor for EP Rinkside, and he's written about the Stars' playoff run for D Magazine. Bob Sturm: Sturm is 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket's resident hockey expert (as well as host of The Hardline from 3-7 p.m.).

Here's a guide for everything you need to know about the Stars-Golden Knights series.