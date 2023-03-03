San Antonians share amazing pictures of planets, the moon and galaxies | Texas Outdoors

There is a star making machine over Texas. All you have to do is look up and to the south.

SAN ANTONIO — You don't really see it when you look at the night sky, but there is a world of color up there, possibly hundreds of worlds!

"I think Horsehead or Whirlpool. They're beautiful colors" said Greg Bellman. He's talking about a nebula. Yes, they're a real thing, not just something you heard about in Star Wars or Men in Black! He said his curiosity was piqued one night while using a $60 children's telescope.

Now, Bellman is five figures deep into astrology and takes amazing pictures of planets, the moon and galaxies most of us have never even heard of. He's a member of the San Antonio Astronomical Association.

The group meets every Wednesday night, weather permitting, at Raymond Rimkus Park in Leon Valley. "I don't know if it makes you feel small or if it if makes you feel a part of it. It's something special," said Bellman.

When we went, there were 20-30 people there, many with their own telescopes, others to hopefully gaze through a members scope. The group is obliged to let newbies see what fascinates them so much.

