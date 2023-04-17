Raufeon Stots looks to cement his legacy at Bellator 295

Current interim bantamweight champion, Stots, eyes not only the $1M prize should he win the Bellator Grand Prix, but a legacy defining showing.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Houston is not home to many prominent combat sports athletes, but for interim Bellator bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots, the journey to gold has been a culmination of years of hard work.

"I'm just a product of my environment. The people I've been trained under Duke Roufus, growing up [in his MMA career], they kind of bred that in me, I'm not the one that is going to back up in a fight," Stots said.

Stots is not misspeaking, either. Known for his heavy pressure in the grappling category, a two-time gold medalist in NCAA Division II wrestling, "Supa" may be in his mid-30s, but feels like he has plenty left in the tank.

He came up under former pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter Kamaru Usman and trains with rising UFC prospect Adrian Yanez, yet Stots does not let the star power around him distract his main purpose - winning.

"We [Stots and his opponent] both had a lot of things we had to overcome to make it to this point. So I know I'm coming in there with another hungry fighter and I have to come and fight, you know. So that's my mindset right now. And like the prize money is cool and the accomplishments that I've done before are cool, but I have to be present in that moment," Stots said.

On the table for Stots and his opponent, is a $1 million prize to the victor and a shot at the winner of Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull for the undisputed bantamweight title.

There are still goals to accomplish for Stots, potentially even a rematch against Merab Dvalishvili down the line, nonetheless, his upcoming fight is a true full circle moment.

"I feel like everything is coming full circle now, all my hard work, all my dedication is starting to, like, really pay off. You know, I've always kind of got accolades racked up wins, and racked up accomplishments. Now it seems like everything is, paying off for me and my family," Stots said.