Colts announce Shane Steichen as new head coach

Team owner Jim Irsay tweeted Tuesday morning, "Welcome Coach Steichen."

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have found their next head coach in Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

“Right now I’m a little emotional because this is a big day for me and my family,” Steichen said, explaining why he was choking up during his introductory news conference. “We want to get a lot of things done here, we’ve got to grind every single day.”

General manager Chris Ballard, who led the lengthy search, sought out the 37-year-old Steichen.

“High integrity, high character, brilliant football mind and philosophy,” Ballard said. “We see the game the same way and I think that’s important. We’re not going to always agree, we didn’t always agree in the interview, but we see the game the same way.”

Steichen helped lead the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, where the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.

The Colts reportedly told all candidates for their vacant head coaching job that they have zeroed in on another candidate — all candidates except Steichen.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts were waiting for Steichen to finish coaching the Eagles in Sunday's Super Bowl to hammer out a contract and bring him to Indianapolis.

Schefter said Steichen flew to Indianapolis Monday afternoon to finalize his deal to become the Colts' next head coach.

Former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, who was coached by Steichen during his time with the San Diego Chargers, congratulated his former coach.

"Super fired up for Shane. I loved the time we had together with the Chargers. I’ve stayed in touch with him over the last few years. It was just a matter of time before he got the opportunity to be a head coach," Rivers said. "His offensive mind and feel for calling a game is elite. He has great passion for the game and love for the players. The Colts got a heck of a coach and person."

Irsay also spoke about Rivers input on Steichen helping in the hiring process.

“Shane and I met in Philadelphia and had a long and thorough conversation and he was so impressive,” Irsay said, describing a Friday night meeting the week before the Super Bowl. “I know Philip had a lot of input, and he and I talked for a very long time about Shane. Shane was tremendous in the interview, showed incredible leadership, toughness, very fast mind to be able to process and disseminate information very quickly.”

Steichen, 37, had been with the Eagles since 2021. He is following in the familiar footsteps of former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who came to lead the Colts from Philadelphia in 2018 before he was fired earlier this season.

This season, the Eagles were the NFL's third-ranked offense in both yards per game at 389.1 and scoring, averaging just over 28 points per game.

In his first year, the Eagles boasted the league's most productive rushing offense, ranking first in the NFL with 2,715 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Before coming to Philadelphia, Steichen spent 2014 to 2020 with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He worked alongside former Colts offensive coordinator and current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during that time.

The Colts replaced Reich at midseason with former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday, who finished the 4-12-1 season as interim coach and was among the candidates who interviewed for the permanent job.

A few hours after the Colts announced Steichen's hire, Saturday tweeted a video message.

"What's up, everybody? First I just want to say to the Colts organization and Colts nation how much I appreciate the opportunity. I'm so grateful for the last eight weeks of the season and the opportunity to represent you guys.

I appreciate the coaches for all your time, energy and effort; to all the players laying it out there each and every week. I can't tell you how much I respect and appreciate what each and every player — not only for the Colts but for the NFL — do and what they put on the line each and every week.

It was an absolute blessing. I look fondly upon it. Wish we would've done better, but ultimately, that is where it is.

I want to wish Coach Steichen the best of luck. I'm still a huge Colt fan and pulling for you guys, looking forward to hoisting some Lombardi trophies, and excited for your opportunities.

For everybody out there — including the however many thousand that signed the petition, which may have included my wife and son, not exactly sure — in all honesty, I'm so grateful for Colts nation and who you are to represent the horseshoe. It meant the world to me, and again, Coach Steichen, best of luck to you and your family.

Indianapolis is an incredible town, best fans in the world, man. You'll get the greatest support, and look forward to watching your success and the rest of the men in that locker room and the coaching staff you have with you.