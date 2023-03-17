Houston, get ready for the excitement that is the Savannah Bananas

The circus-style baseball team will be playing at Constellation Field on March 17.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — With the second pick in the second round of the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Draft, the Savannah Bananas selected to play at Constellation Field in Sugar Land!

Get ready, because, on March 17, the excitement that is the Bananas is coming to the Houston area.

Sugar Land is one of 33 cities in which the Bananas will be playing in next year. The game will be held at the home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but you can join this priority list to get information on pre-sales and official on-sale dates as soon as they're announced.

NOTE: At the time of publishing, the Bananas' site was down. If you can't get to it, check back later.

“Taking the Bananas to Texas has been something we’ve heard constantly from our fans over the years,” said Savannah Bananas Owner Jesse Cole. “We are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to Sugar Land this spring.”

They'll be facing the Party Animals during their game in Sugar Land. The Party Animals are a team created by the Bananas to compete at a high level while also participating in the circus-style presentation.

“The Savannah Bananas have established themselves as a premiere baseball entertainment product and it’s been exciting to watch their progress over the years,” Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to provide our Space Cowboys fans and the Greater Houston community with a chance to see this one-of-a-kind show.”

If you're not aware of the Bananas, here's a quick breakdown of what they are:

They're a "World Famous Baseball Circus" that has been featured on ESPN, CNN, the Wall Street Journal and Sports Illustrated

Play games under the rules of "Banana Ball," which align with the club's focus on entertainment and also create a fast pace of play

Some rules:

No walks allowed

Two-hour time limit

No bunting

If a fan catches a fly ball, it's an out for the defense

In 2022, former Astros outfielder Josh Reddick joined the tour along with fellow former Major Leaguers Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon, Jonny Gomes, Bill Lee and Johnny Bench.