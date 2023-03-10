Texas A&M falls to Alabama in SEC Championship, 82-63

Alabama finished the season going 17-2 in the SEC after Sunday afternoon's blowout win.

Texas A&M punched its ticket to the SEC Tournament Championship game for a second year in a row after taking down the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, 87-75.

Alabama finished with a record of 17-2 in SEC play while the Aggies ended with a record of 15-4 in the conference. With the win, Alabama clinched the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. It's their second win in three years and their eighth overall SEC Championship win.

Meanwhile, the Aggies will wait for the NCAA tournament selection show to see who they will face in the tournament.

Brandon Miller, the tournament MVP and AP All-SEC player and newcomer of the year, posted his ninth double-double of the season. Jahvon Quinerly, who was 0-of-9 shooting with one point in the semifinal, made his first three 3s and scored 13 of his 22 points in the first half. Charles Bediako had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The second-seeded Aggies (25-9) dropped to 0-3 in the tournament finale, losing for a second straight year. Dexter Dennis led Texas A&M with 14 points, Wade Taylor IV had 13 and Tyrece Radford 12.

Alabama snapped a five-game skid to Texas A&M, which included a 67-61 loss in College Station on March 4 in the regular season.

