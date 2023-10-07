Two first half goals lead Austin FC to 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City

Gyasi Zardes and Ethan Finlay's goals came two minutes apart.

AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of first half goals separated by just over 100 seconds were enough to elevate the Verde & Black over their Western Conference counterpart Sporting Kansas City, 2-1 Saturday night.

Austin FC dominated the first 20 minutes of the match, controlling the pace of play and over 80% of possession early on. This early dominance amounted to not one, but two goals within the first 20 minutes of the match, first via a Gyasi Zardes tap-in in the 17th minute, followed in short succession by an Ethan Finlay brace from the top of the 18-yard box in the 19th minute, giving Austin FC a 2-0 lead.

Kansas City was able to respond later in the first half, when defender Dany Rosero was able to head the ball in from the right side of the six-yard box to bring the deficit to 2-1.

Fortunately for the Verde & Black, Brad Stuver was able to stand firm from that point forward, saving Sporting's other two shots and maintaining Austin's 2-1 advantage until the final whistle.

The win shoots Austin FC all the way into fifth place in the Western Conference and gives the club it's third straight victory at Q2 Stadium, marking the first time in the club's brief history they have won three consecutive home matches.

The Verde & Black will next face Liga MX clubs Mazatlán and Juárez in Leagues Cup play on July 21 and 29, respectively. These will follow the MLS All-Star Game on July 19, which will feature full back Jon Gallagher in his first appearance as an all-star.