Can't get tickets to see Messi? Here's how you can still watch FC Dallas take on Inter Miami

FRISCO, Texas — The FC Dallas-Inter Miami match quickly became the hottest ticket in DFW.

Tickets went on sale to the general public on Thursday at 11 a.m. through the FC Dallas website and were sold out in under 10 minutes, per the team. The remaining available tickets were on sale through the secondary marketplace. It costs a pretty penny for these secondary market tickets.

Not able to get tickets to see Messi in person?

You can still watch on TV with the MLS Season Pass through Apple TV+.

How can I watch Messi play FC Dallas on TV?

Option 1: Subscribe to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+

Leagues Cup matches are available to stream with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ for $12.99/month or $39 for Apple TV subscribers. Non-subscribers can pay $14.99/month of $49 for the rest of the year.

MLS Season Pass is available to fans in more than 100 countries and regions through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Here is a link to the FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami match stream on Apple TV+.

Option 2: Find a watch party or bar/restaurant in DFW

On FC Dallas' website, they list the following spots to watch FC Dallas matches:

El Chingon – 2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, TX

Harwood Arms – 2823 McKinnon St., Dallas, TX

Jakes (Addison) – 14920 Midway Rd. Addison, TX

Jakes (Frisco) – 6195 W Main St. Frisco, TX

Legacy Hall – 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, TX

Rugby House – 8604 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX

Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse in Dallas told WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre they'll be hosting a watch party on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m.

Omni PGA Frisco is also holding a watch party starting one hour prior to kickoff.

When will Messi and Inter Miami play FC Dallas?

The match will be played on Sunday, Aug. 6. A match time is still to be determined.

