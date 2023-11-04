Keeping Score: Kamungo saves FC Dallas with late game-winner in a chippy contest with Real Salt Lake

FRISCO, Texas — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.
Jurassic times called for Jurassic measures on Dino Night against Real Salt Lake. History had been kind for the Toros at home against RSL (12-2-6 vs. RSL at home all-time).
The physicality was palpable. The match was chippy and there was plenty of pushing and shoving after the whistle to go around. In the end, an unlikely hero rose from the FC Dallas bench to give them a 2-1 victory.
Here's how Dino Night played out (stay tuned for Drone Show footage below):
Jesus Ferreira got FC Dallas on the board quickly with a goal in the 4th minute. He scored on the doorstep of the near post for his fifth goal of the season. Jefferson Savarino tied up the match for RSL in the 68th minute.
In his MLS debut, after subbing in during the 72nd minute, Bernard Kamungo played the hero role for FC Dallas and scored his first career MLS goal. Kamungo moved to Texas from a refugee camp in Tanzania when he was 14 years old.
FC Dallas hung on to win 2-1. With the win, FC Dallas improves to 4-2-2 on the season for 14 points in the Western Conference standings.
FC fit check
Love the dinosaur mask! Way to commit to the theme. Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha continued to rock stellar fits as they have all season long. A lot of color from the squad this week! Nice change of pace.
Frisco Foodie Fun
After a long time without food reviews due to a handful of road matches, we finally got another dish on the board! I put out the Frisco Foodie poll Friday night on my Twitter: Monster taco, elote on a stick, vegan tenders or funnel sticks with cherry.
Honestly, with Dino Night in mind, I was hoping the tenders would win (even though they aren't dinosaur chicken tendys.) But, alas, the Monster Taco was what y'all called on. Here is the description and location within Toyota Stadium before I review it:
- Monster Taco: 12-inch crispy flour tortilla, filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce. Location: Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q, Stand 9 – Tex-Mex Q
OK, that picture still doesn't do justice how massive that taco is. It is an attention getter. I hardly had it for 30 seconds before I was asked by someone "What is that?!?!" The Monster Taco lived up to its name.
Very large, very filling and supremely tasty.
I recommend splitting this with a friend or family member. And grab some silverware and napkins because even though it does come in a pizza box (YES, IT IS THAT LARGE), it is pretty messy. You'll need it.
Toyota Stadium new concession rankings:
- Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese
- Monster Taco
- Birria Grilled Cheese
FCD Fan of the Match
#DTID Man of the Match
Bernard Kamungo.
What a way to make your MLS debut. Drop a game-winner 15 minutes into your first action. He was born in a Tanzania refugee camp and moved to Abilene, Texas when he was 14. In 2021, his brother spent $100 for him to tryout for North Texas Soccer Club.
What a moment!
What they said
FC DALLAS
Head Coach Nico Estévez
On the win against Real Salt Lake…
“We knew from the beginning it was not going to be an easy game, Real Salt Lake is a very talented and physical team with great players. We started strong and scored but after that we started making many mistakes that cost us a goal. We responded in a very positive way after their goal and the substitutions helped us even more to finish strong and win the game.”
On team’s overall performance…
“We did not play at our best level today and I know we are capable of more but games like today are very normal and it happens to every team. There are games where not everything goes as planned and we have to struggle to get a victory like tonight. The important thing is that we won and got the three points. Now it is time to focus on next week and fix our mistakes.”
Forward Jesús Ferreira
On tonight's game…
“We’re excited and happy with the result. Obviously, we’re not happy about the way that the game went, but we beat a team that has been dominating at home and taking care of business. It took us until the last minute to score the goal and we were excited for the three points. We know how important our subs are and for them to come on and bring energy is incredible.”
On Bernard Kamungo’s goal…
“We’re happy for him. He’s a player who’s working hard, sometimes playing and dominating with the second team. Then he comes up to the first team and shows what he can do. We’re excited for him, but it’s just the start and he knows that he needs to keep working to get those opportunities.”
Forward Bernard Kamungo
On his goal celebration…
“I almost stopped. I didn’t want to do anything, but then I realized it was a last-minute goal and we needed that goal and I did help the team get the goal. So I started running, I didn’t know what to do.”
On what Nico Estévez said to him after the game…
“He just congratulated me. He said everything started from the training session this week and it transformed into the game. He said everything I did in training, that’s why I came onto the field and helped the team, so I just need to keep going.
On where he goes from here…
“Keep going, we don’t stop here. Striving for more and keep working hard every week and try to help the team every day. Everything is going to come, I believe in hard work and that’s what I do in training every day.”
Defender Marco Farfan
On getting the late goal for the three points…
“It was important how we responded tonight. In the Portland game, it was similar to today’s where I was caught late in the opponent's cross and the forward beat me to the ball. I am happy the team and I were able to respond and come back to get the result.”
On assisting Kamungo in his first MLS goal…
“Knowing Jáder (Obrian) is right-footed just like Alan (Velasco) is all about getting around him doing those overlapping runs. I try to help them but sometimes I don’t get the ball, and it’s to create space where they can connect and get a shot off. I was able to drag two players with me in the goal and create the space. I got isolated one-on-one with the defender and I was able to cut the ball through the legs to find Bernie.”
Dino Night Drone Show
Cue the music...
Injury update
Alan Velasco was out of this match and not available due to a right knee sprain.
What's next/8 ball prediction
FC Dallas starts the front end of a two-game road stint to end April. First up, they'll head to Queens, New York to take on New York City FC. TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 6:30 p.m. CST.
"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:
FC Dallas will have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.
- Ferreira: 5/12
- Arriola: 0/12
- Velasco: 2/12
