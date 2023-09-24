Jáder Obrian heads in Jesús Ferreira's cross in the 43rd minute and FC Dallas ties the Crew 1-1

It’s been nearly a decade since the Crew’s last win in Texas, a 4-2 win at Dallas on Sept. 29, 2013.

FRISCO, Texas — Jáder Obrian headed in Jesús Ferreira's cross in the 43rd minute and FC Dallas tied the Columbus Crew 1-1 on Saturday night.

Obrian has two goals and two assists in the last three games.

Dallas (10-10-9) has won consecutive league matches for the first time since wins over Austin and Vancouver in May. Ferreira scored in Dallas’ 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Columbus (14-9-7) is winless in their last 26 away matches against Western Conference opponents, with 16 draws and 10 losses dating to 2017. It’s been nearly a decade since the Crew’s last win in Texas, a 4-2 win at Dallas on September 29, 2013.

Columbus went ahead in the 24th minute on Nkosi Tafari's own goal.

Maarten Paes turned away four shots for Dallas. Patrick Schulte had one save for Columbus.

Dallas travels to play the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. Columbus will host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.