FC Dallas expands concessions menu mid-season for 2023

Check out all the new food items available at Toyota Stadium in Frisco!

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas expanded its culinary menu with new mid-season concession offerings at the beginning of the Leagues Cup tournament.

“We have continued to build out our menu with even more spicy and zesty items that we know fans love,” said Erika Dabney, Executive Chef for Legends at Toyota Stadium. “Apropos for the Texas summer, we have also added some cold items like our Mediterranean Pasta Salad and Fresh Fruit Bowl, along with a super delicious and generously sized Ice Cream Sandwich with XL homemade chocolate chip cookies. We are getting great fan feedback already!”

The updated menu offerings include:

Fresh Fruit Bowl – Fresh fruit served inside of a halved pineapple Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas

– Fresh fruit served inside of a halved pineapple XL Ice Cream Sandwich – Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two homemade chocolate chip cookies Location: Everything’s Better in Texas

– Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two homemade chocolate chip cookies Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage – Jalapeno cheddar sausage on top of sauerkraut with a side of ground mustard Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas

– Jalapeno cheddar sausage on top of sauerkraut with a side of ground mustard Mediterranean Pasta Salad – Pasta with cucumbers, sun dried tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini and red onions (gluten free) Location: East Side Kitchen, The Corner Kick, Winners Club and HOF Club

– Pasta with cucumbers, sun dried tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini and red onions (gluten free) Double Patty Cherry Pepper Relish Burger – Two patties with cheese topped with our homemade cherry pepper relish Location: Burgers and More, Chef's Kitchen

– Two patties with cheese topped with our homemade cherry pepper relish Birria Bowl – Slow-cooked birria on a bed of white rice topped with cilantro, lime, onion and fresh salsa Location: Tex Mex Q

– Slow-cooked birria on a bed of white rice topped with cilantro, lime, onion and fresh salsa Chicken Wings – Wings tossed with jerk seasoning Location – Burgers and More, Heineken Corner

– Wings tossed with jerk seasoning Philly Steak Nachos – Cheez Whiz, Philly steak, onions, bell peppers and pepperoncini on top of crisp tortilla chips Location – Winners Club

– Cheez Whiz, Philly steak, onions, bell peppers and pepperoncini on top of crisp tortilla chips Southwest Burrito Bowl – Spinach, white rice, chopped grilled chicken, corn and black bean mix, Pico de Gallo and pickled jalapeños topped with chipotle ranch Location – Winners Club

– Spinach, white rice, chopped grilled chicken, corn and black bean mix, Pico de Gallo and pickled jalapeños topped with chipotle ranch Banana Pudding – A beloved classic dessert with scrumptious custard sweetness Location – Winners Club

– A beloved classic dessert with scrumptious custard sweetness

“It’s always just so much fun to bring new items to fans, and this new group of offerings we’ve designed is packed with delicious! Plus, our new dining guide is a great on line convenience for fans to see what they want to eat and where to get it, making match day even easier for everyone,” said Kristy Rempel, General Manager of Legends at Toyota Stadium, Home of FC Dallas.

See the latest FC Dallas coverage at wfaa.com/fcdallas.