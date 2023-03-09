FC Dallas has lost past 3 matchups against Vancouver Whitecaps. Now's their chance to turn the tide.

The last time FC Dallas visited Vancouver, they let up a 1-0 halftime lead and lost 2-1 after a stoppage time game-winning goal from the penalty kick spot.

FRISCO, Texas — The first road trip of the 2023 season for FC Dallas is to the Pacific Northwest and across the border to Vancouver, Canada.

FC Dallas and Vancouver Whitecaps have started the season in seemingly opposite directions, with Vancouver losing its first two MLS matches and FC Dallas near the top of the Western Conference.

But Vancouver has had FC Dallas' number as of late.

The last time FC Dallas made this trip, the match ended with a less-than-desirable result for the Toros. Despite dominating possession, shots, shots on goal and numerous other statistics, FC Dallas didn't lead in the only one that mattered. They led 1-0 at half, but a goal in the 70th minute and the game-winner in stoppage time from a penalty kick sent FC Dallas home with a 2-1 loss.

The two clubs met again for a rematch a month later in Frisco, and the Whitecaps were victorious again, securing a two-goal shutout.

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez said in a press conference Wednesday that Vancouver is a tough place to play, but felt his club was the better team despite the loss.

"If you analyze their games at home, there's always something happening," Estévez said.

The Whitecaps, in fact, have won the past three matchups against FC Dallas and were the only team to beat them more than once last year. The Whitecaps have a seven-game unbeaten streak against FC Dallas, dating back to September 2018.

In preparing for Saturday's match, Estévez told reporters he would have his eye on the Whitecaps' match in the CONCACAF Champions League. He said he would have his eye on who is rotated into the lineup and what style they play in the match. Vancouver ended up winning its match, 5-0, against Honduran side Real C.D. España.

FC Dallas enters the match coming off a bounce back win over the LA Galaxy. It propelled FC Dallas back into a three-way tie for the third spot in the Western Conference with 3 points and a +1 goal differential.

Forward Paul Arriola put an emphasis on testing the fitness of LA Galaxy, given that it was their opponent's first match of the season and his club already had a game under their belt. With Vancouver coming off the mid-week champions league match, Arriola said they definitely want to push the pace since they have more rest.

