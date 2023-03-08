Messi mania: He's coming to DFW, y'all! Here's when and how to get tickets to FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami

Messi debuted for Inter Miami on July 21 in the Leagues Cup group stage. He's played every match for the MLS club in Florida ... until now.

FRISCO, Texas — Get ready for Messi mania, y'all.

Lionel Messi is officially coming to the Lone Star State. Messi made his Inter Miami debut on July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul, which ended in storybook fashion as he nailed a game-winning free kick in stoppage time. His legendary start for the MLS club continued after scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes of a 4-0 shellacking against Atlanta United in the second group stage match.

After winning their group, Inter Miami hosted Orlando City SC in the Round of 32 and won 3-1. Messi scored twice -- in the 7th minute and the third goal in the 72nd minute -- against Orlando.

With the way the bracket shakes out, FC Dallas, who finished second in their group, needed to beat Liga MX club Mazatlán FC in order to host Inter Miami in the Round of 16. FC Dallas held their end of the deal, as well, claiming a 2-1 victory.

Due to Leagues Cup rules, the reason why FC Dallas will host Inter Miami despite being the lower seeded team out of group play is because the venue host between two MLS clubs in the Round of 16 goes to the team with the better 2022 MLS performance. FC Dallas made the MLS Cup playoffs, and Inter Miami was one of the worst teams in the league in 2022.

So, bienvenido Messi! This will be Messi's first-ever match for Inter Miami played outside of DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

When will Messi and Inter Miami play FC Dallas?

The match will be played on Sunday, Aug. 6. A match time is still to be determined.

FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami ticket information

Tickets went on sale to the general public on Thursday at 11 a.m. and sold out in 22 minutes. For a look at the secondary ticket market, click here.

For VIP members, a presale email went out Wednesday night from 10:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. The VIP access presale began at 11 p.m. The email included a special link to purchase tickets and a one-time passcode to purchase up to four tickets.

Tickets started at $199 and will be available at price points of $199, $249, $399 and $499. Over 80% of the tickets will be at the $199 and $249 price points.

On the secondary market, a majority of tickets were being sold for as much as $900 to over $1,000.