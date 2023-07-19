These are the watch parties for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Connecticut

The U.S. women are vying for their third-straight title

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — The FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to begin this week. Over the next month, 32 national soccer teams will compete across Australia and New Zealand in a bid to hoist the biggest trophy in the sport.

The U.S. women are vying for their third-straight title. Soccer fans across Connecticut are going to be cheering them on – some with very little sleep thanks to the time difference.

The U.S. Women’s National Team is competing in Group E against Netherlands, Portugal, and Vietnam. The top two teams from each group advance to the World Cup elimination tournament.

All matches – including the three U.S. matches – will be broadcast on FOX.

U.S. Women’s Schedule (All times are EST)

USA vs Vietnam – Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m.

USA vs Netherlands – Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m.

USA vs Portugal – Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m.

Several watch parties are being hosted across Connecticut for soccer fans to unite and cheer on their favorite teams.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you have details about any watch party, email us at newstips@fox61.com.

Local Watch Parties

Hartford

The American Outlaws: Hartford Chapter, along with the Pratt Street Historic District and the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, are taking over Pratt Street in Hartford as the U.S. women take on Vietnam in the first round.

Put on your red, white, and blue, and head over to Pratt Street to cheer on the players. You will also have the opportunity to meet players from Hartford Athletic and Hartford Football Club.

The event starts at 9 p.m.

Primavera Pub, at 283 Newington Ave., will host watch parties supporting the U.S. and Portugal women’s teams during their run at the World Cup. Tickets start at $20 and include the game and food. Doors open at 8 p.m.

West Hartford

WOD Bar & Kitchen, located at 73 Isham Road, will host a World Cup watch party as the U.S. take on Vietnam. The party starts at 9 p.m.

New Haven

The American Outlaws: New Haven Chapter is hosting its watch party for the first-round game at The Trinity, located at 157 Orange Street in New Haven.

The event starts at 9 p.m.

Danbury

The American Outlaws: Danbury Chapter is hosting its watch party for the first-round game at T.K.’s American Café at

The event starts at 9 p.m.

Stamford

The Tigin Irish Pub, located at 175 Bedford Street in Stamford, is hosting two watch parties for the first two U.S. matches.

Kickoff for both games starts at 9 p.m. Arrive early to get a seat.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.