x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
World Cup

Meet 'El Tri' squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

The Mexican Football Federation announced its 26-man team for the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 14.

More Videos

DOHA, Qatar — The Mexican national team revealed its 26 players chosen to represent "El Tri" in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico was slated in Group C with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland. El Tri opens group play against Poland on Nov. 22, then take on Argentina on Nov. 26 and finish the round robin against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30. 

Mexico qualified for the World Cup as Concacaf’s second-place finisher, behind Canada and ahead of the United States.

En español: La Selección mexicana da a conocer la lista de jugadores para el Mundial de Qatar 2022

Here's a look at the team: 

  • Guillermo Ochoa (GK)
  • Alfredo Talavera (GK)
  • Rodolfo Cota (GK)
  • Kevin Álvarez (D)
  • Néstor Araujo (D)
  • Gerardo Arteaga (D)
  • Jesús Gallardo (D)
  • Héctor Moreno (D)
  • César Montes (D)
  • Jorge Sánchez (D)
  • Johan Vásquez (D)
  • Edson Álvarez (M)
  • Roberto Alvarado (F)
  • Uriel Antuna (F)
  • Luis Chávez (M)
  • Andrés Guardado (M)
  • Erick Gutiérrez (M)
  • Héctor Herrera (M)
  • Orbelín Pineda (M)
  • Carlos Rodríguez (M)
  • Luis Romo (M)
  • Rogelio Funes Mori (F)
  • Raúl Jiménez (F)
  • Hirving Lozano (F)
  • Henry Martín (F)
  • Alexis Vega (F)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup opens on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. CST when host nation Qatar takes on Ecuador.

More World Cup coverage: 

 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out