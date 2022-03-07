Meet 'El Tri' squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

The Mexican Football Federation announced its 26-man team for the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 14.

DOHA, Qatar — The Mexican national team revealed its 26 players chosen to represent "El Tri" in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico was slated in Group C with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland. El Tri opens group play against Poland on Nov. 22, then take on Argentina on Nov. 26 and finish the round robin against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30.

Mexico qualified for the World Cup as Concacaf’s second-place finisher, behind Canada and ahead of the United States.

Here's a look at the team:

Guillermo Ochoa (GK)

Alfredo Talavera (GK)

Rodolfo Cota (GK)

Kevin Álvarez (D)

Néstor Araujo (D)

Gerardo Arteaga (D)

Jesús Gallardo (D)

Héctor Moreno (D)

César Montes (D)

Jorge Sánchez (D)

Johan Vásquez (D)

Edson Álvarez (M)

Roberto Alvarado (F)

Uriel Antuna (F)

Luis Chávez (M)

Andrés Guardado (M)

Erick Gutiérrez (M)

Héctor Herrera (M)

Orbelín Pineda (M)

Carlos Rodríguez (M)

Luis Romo (M)

Rogelio Funes Mori (F)

Raúl Jiménez (F)

Hirving Lozano (F)

Henry Martín (F)

Alexis Vega (F)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup opens on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. CST when host nation Qatar takes on Ecuador.