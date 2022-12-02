2022 World Cup explained: Who is Team USA playing? How do knockout rounds work?

Here's how the World Cup knockout rounds work, potential opponents for Team USA and a look at the tournament bracket.

Now that the United States men's national team has advanced out of the group stages in the 2022 World Cup, it's on to the "knockout rounds" of the tournament.

Once group play is complete, the 32-team field will be whittled down to 16 teams vying for the prestigious trophy.

What's a 'group stage?'

The group stage is the first phase of the World Cup, involving 32 countries and eight groups. There are four countries in each group. The top two teams in "points" advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Knockout rounds? What's that?

This is where the World Cup will be familiar to fans that follow professional sports in America. The knockout rounds in the World Cup are single-elimination. Win or go home. It's that simple.

The World Cup champion needs to win four consecutive matches to win the tournament.

So this means no 0-0 draws right?

Yes! A draw, or tie, is only possible in the World Cup group stage. If countries are tied after 90 minutes, the match will head into "extra time." That means there will be two 15-minute periods added to decide a winner. There is no "golden goal" in these periods, meaning the full 30 minutes of extra time are guaranteed to be played regardless of any goals scored.

If the countries are still tied after 120 minutes of play, a penalty kick shootout will decide the winner. A penalty kick shootout involves five players from both sides attempting penalty kicks against the goalkeeper. From there, the country that makes more penalty kicks out of five advances. (Of course, if it's still tied after five penalty kicks the two countries keep kicking until there is a winner.)

OK, I haven't seen any World Cup matches yet. How has the USA performed?

Team USA drew 1-1 against Wales on Nov. 21 in its first World Cup game. USA's Timothy Weah scored the opening goal in the 36th minute and Wales' Gareth Bale drilled a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to tie the match.

The highly anticipated matchup against England ended in a 0-0 draw on Nov. 25. The United States attempted more shots (10) and earned more corner kicks (seven), but England had more shots on target (three) in the stalemate.

With the United States' tournament fate on the line, the team defeated Iran 1-0 on Nov. 29 to jump into second place in Group B and advance to the next round of the World Cup.

How has the USA done in previous World Cups?

This is the United States' 10th World Cup in its history.

The men's national team did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup, snapping a streak of six consecutive World Cup appearances.

Here's how Team USA finished in previous World Cups, with its best performance coming in 2002.

2018: Did not qualify

2014: Round-of-16

2010: Round-of-16

2006: Group stage (did not advance)

2002: Quarterfinals (8th)

1998: Group stage (did not advance)

1994: Round-of-16

1990: Group stage (did not advance)

The men's national team had a 32-year drought spanning from 1954-1986 where the country didn't even qualify for the World Cup.

What other countries are still alive in the World Cup?

Fifteen countries have already qualified for the knockout rounds of the World Cup. The final country advancing to the next round will either be Switzerland, Cameroon or Serbia, which will be decided after the 11 a.m. matches on Friday are completed.

Here are the 15 countries still alive, sorted by FIFA ranking:

Brazil (1)

Argentina (3)

France (4)

England (5)

Spain (7)

Netherlands (8)

Portugal (9)

Croatia (12)

United States (16)

Senegal (18)

Morocco (22)

Japan (24)

Poland (26)

South Korea (28)

Australia (38)

Who does the United States face next?

That would be the Netherlands, the eighth-ranked country in the world, according to FIFA. The round-of-16 match is set for 7 a.m. PT on Saturday.

Netherlands won Group A with seven points (two wins and a draw).

The side features players from some of the best club soccer teams in the world, including Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Memphis Depay (Barcelona) and Davy Klaassen (Ajax-Amsterdam).

Where can I watch the World Cup matches in Seattle?

Several bars and restaurants across Washington will have watch parties for select World Cup matches throughout the tournament.

What are the other World Cup round-of-16 matches?

United States vs. Netherlands is one of eight matchups in the round of 16.

Here are the other matches and what time they will begin (all times PT).

Two matches are pending the results of the final group-stage matches on Friday afternoon.

Netherlands vs. United States, Dec. 3 at 7 a.m.

Dec. 3 at 7 a.m. Argentina vs. Australia, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.

Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. France vs. Poland , Dec. 4 at 7 a.m.

, Dec. 4 at 7 a.m. England vs. Senegal, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.

Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. Japan vs. Croatia, Dec. 5 at 7 a.m.

Dec. 5 at 7 a.m. Match TBD, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.

Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. Morocco vs. Spain, Dec. 6 at 7 a.m.

Dec. 6 at 7 a.m. Match TBD, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m.

If USA beats Netherlands, who would they face next?

After completing one upset, the United States would likely need another much, bigger upset in the next round.

Team USA's opponents in the quarterfinals would be Argentina (third-ranked in the world) or Australia (38th-ranked in the world).

That quarterfinal matchup would be on Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. PT.

How USA can win the World Cup

While we are here, let's map out Team USA's possible path to the World Cup Final. FIFA rankings are in parenthesis.

Round-of-16: Netherlands (8)

Netherlands (8) Quarterfinals: Argentina (3) or Australia (38)

Argentina (3) or Australia (38) Semifinals: Brazil (1), Croatia (12), Japan (24) or South Korea (28)

Is that everything?

Yes! Enjoy the soccer football everyone.