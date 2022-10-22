South Carolina seeks a first win over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina walks off the field at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks are hoping it will be with an elusive first win over Texas A&M.
Carolina is 0-8 against the Aggies in a series that began in 2014.
"That is a game that we need to win at some point. Also made the point, give A&M credit, but that has nothing to do with the 2022 game," Beamer said this week.
"There are a bunch of guys that have never even played Texas A&M. Every year is different. Give credit to A&M, they have been better than us. I remember watching that game on TV where it was 2014 when they came in here and SEC Network started. I remember watching that on TV and they have been better. We need to play and coach a lot better than we have in the past. Certainly, anytime you have the opportunity that you haven’t done, that is motivation.”
Both teams are coming off open dates. The Gamecocks' last game was the 24-14 victory at Kentucky, Texas A&M had that hard-fought loss to Alabama where it had a shot to win at the end but was the Crimson Tide's goal line stand preserved a 24-20 win.