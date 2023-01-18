Spurs Sports and Entertainment announces partnership with Victory Capital for new training center

R.C. Buford said the facility will bring together experts in sports training and medicine.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports and Entertainment announced a major partnership with Victory Capital at a news conference Wednesday.

The announcement took place at team's new multi-purpose training facility, The Rock at La Cantera, at 15935 La Cantera Parkway.

Spurs Sports and Entertainment CEO R.C. Buford spoke at the news conference and said a new training facility will go by the name of Victory Capital Performance Center. The new center will be located at the Rock.

Buford said the facility will bring together experts in sports training and medicine.

"The campus will be a hub for thought leaders around the world to come learn together, to grow together and to impact the communities that we serve," Buford said.

Buford also said the innovations happening at the new campus will benefit both the team and the community.

"It will have a 22-acre community park, it will have a community plaza to gather together to have watch parties, to bring together communities from around the world to learn and grow and build next-generational training treatments and optimization of human factors," Buford said.

The total size of the performance center will be 134,000 square feet. It will include a motion capture shooting lab, environmental training room, hydrotherapy pools, sensory deprivation tank, team dining room and performance kitchen.

Victory Capital leaders said they were proud to be partners on the project.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with an elite organization with a winning track record and a commitment to giving back to the San Antonio community,” said David Brown, Victory Capital Chairman and CEO. “The Spurs organization is well known for its performance-driven and team-oriented culture, which are values that we share. We are proud to join the Spurs family and put our name on a cutting-edge facility that exemplifies innovation and highlights the future of this vibrant city.”