Stephen Salas returns to ACU as the new women's soccer coach

After beginning his career focusing on the art of goalkeeping, Salas will be the new head honcho of Ambler Avenue, announced by the school Tuesday.

ABILENE, Texas — Sports and poetry can go hand-in-hand, especially when someone returns to the place they call home. His journey began in Abilene and his first major coaching gig brings him back to the Key City.

After making a pit stop more recently at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Hardin-Simmons University as an associate head coach, ACU announced that Stephen Salas would be the head coach of Abilene Christian University's women's soccer team.

The decision to bring Salas in as ACU's second-ever head coach seems to have been an easy one according to ACU Vice President of Athletics Zack Lassiter, who finds his latest prodigy to be the ideal leader for this programs rebirth.

"His passion for the mission of ACU coupled with a winning track record everywhere he's played and coached makes him the ideal leader for our women's soccer program," Lassiter said.

Last season, the Wildcats won just four games, losing eight of their final nine games to close out the year. Despite the woes from just one year ago, Salas thinks winning is on the horizon.

"It is an exciting time to be a Wildcat, as we will be competing for conference championships right away," he said.

A lofty expectation, but one that fits his background. Last season, Salas helped lead the HSU Cowgirls to a record of 12-3-2, ultimately concluding with a berth in the American Southwest Conference championship game where they were defeated by Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Regardless of how much pressure lies on the shoulders of Salas, he's coming into the building with a refreshing energy.

"I am thrilled to be the next head coach at Abilene Christian."