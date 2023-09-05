Team rallies around youth baseball player injured by line drive, wins championship

Max Figueroa's friends and teammates visited him in the hospital, brought him his championship ring and named him their MVP.

SAN ANTONIO — The winning team at this weekend’s Centex Elite Baseball May Classic won their championship without one of their pitchers, but his presence was still felt on the field.

Though Max Figueroa spent Monday lying in a hospital bed, he already had the standing of a champion.

"I couldn't even see the ball. Like, I just heard the bat and then I'm on the floor." the 13-year-old said, describing the incident that put him there.

Max was pitching for his baseball team the Lobos on Saturday when a line drive struck him in the head.

"It's a moment of shock like that, you know, one of our kids is down like 'what is going on?' And then I realize it's my son," said Max’s Mother Cindy Jennings.

Jennings said Max’s coaches and teammates acted fast and she was encouraged by the doctors and nurses at Baptist Children's Hospital at North Central.

"It gives you some reassurance and some comfort that that you’re in the right hands,” she said. “You're in the right place in the right hands, and he's going to be okay."

Jennings said the experience and that realization changed the way she looks at the world.

"You appreciate a lot of things that, maybe I was overlooking," she said.

Max’s team went on to win their NCS championship later that weekend. Dedicating their performance to Max.

"You dispense with so much emotion because he’s been playing with the guys for so long,” Jennings said. “And then for them to see for this to happen and the way the boys reacted, it was like they were hurt, too."

Jennings explained that the team was losing the second game on the final day of the tournament until the coaches reminded them that they were playing for Max. She said that is when they turned it around.

"They brought Maximo this championship, they named him MVP and just made Max incredibly happy. "

His teammates brought the championship banner to the hospital and Max added his name. The teammates are officially champions, but vitally: friends.