Reports: Former Houston Texans' star receiver to return to AFC South

DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign a new two-year deal, which would have him facing the Texans twice per season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It looks like the Houston Texans will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline this upcoming season.

Former Texans' star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to ink a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans to bring him back to the AFC South, according to multiple reports.

Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals back in May. He was part of an unpopular trade in that brought back David Johnson and draft picks to Houston in March of 2020.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Hopkins is expected to sign for a deal worth about $26 million, which could become $32 million with certain incentives.

Hopkins was selected by the Texans in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He played seven seasons in Houston before spending the last three in Arizona, where the last two, he was reunited with another former Texans star JJ Watt.

It already wasn’t likely Hopkins would be back with the Cardinals for another season as trade rumors swirled.

During a podcast earlier this year, Hopkins was asked the five quarterbacks he’d want throwing him the ball. The Cardinals’ quarterback, Kyler Murray, wasn’t one of them.

The five he picked were Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Philly’s Jalen Hurts, and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

Hopkins added he wanted a quarterback who “loves the game of football.”

Texans fans might want to avert their eyes if the Titans and Hopkins end up wearing Oilers throwbacks.