No. 12 Tennessee wins on walk-off sac fly against No. 21 Texas A&M, 8-7

The Vols clinched a top 25 se4ries win after also beating the Aggies on Friday.
Credit: University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball won in dramatic fashion over Texas A&M 8-7 on Saturday to clinch a top 25 series win.

The No. 12 Vols trailed the No. 21 Aggies 7-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hunter Ensley drove in a run on an RBI single, Jared Dickey brought in another run after an RBI triple and then Dickey scored on a wild pitch on the next at-bat to tie the game.

The game came down to the bottom of the ninth inning. With a runner on first and third with one out, it was Dickey again who brought in a run to win the game. He sent a ball to deep right for a sacrifice fly to make the final score 8-6.

The Vols clinched the series after beating the Aggies 10-4 on Friday night.  It is a nice bounce back for UT after getting swept on the road last weekend at Missouri. They are now 2-3 in conference play.

They will have a chance to break even with their record in SEC play if they sweep Texas A&M. The final game of the series is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m.

    

