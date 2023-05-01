Texans, Colts square off in battle for top-five draft picks

Sam Ehlinger, the former University of Texas star, will make his third career start at quarterback for the Colts against one of his home state teams.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Houston Texans can clinch the first overall draft pick for the fourth time in franchise history if they lost to the Colts Sunday at Indianapolis. The Colts, meanwhile, can wrap up a top-five draft pick if they lose their seventh straight game under interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Both teams say they're not thinking about draft picks. Instead, they want to close out their miserable seasons with a win and take some momentum into what will likely be a tumultuous offseason for each AFC South team.

Sam Ehlinger, the former University of Texas star, will make his third career start at quarterback against one of his home state teams. Ehlinger went 0-2, completing 61.5% of his passes for 304 yards with one interception while getting sacked 11 times. This is an opportunity for Ehlinger to cement his future with the Colts as veterans Matt Ryan and Nick Foles, who was injured last week against the Giants, have been ineffective most of the season.