Texas A&M dismantles Mizzou, 69-60

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sophomore Wade Taylor IV poured in 21 points and graduate Dexter Dennis posted his second straight double-double to lead the Texas A&M men’s basketball team to a 69-60 road victory and a sweep of the season series with Missouri Tigers on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

The Aggies won their fifth straight game as they tallied their 20th win of the season. Texas A&M improved to 20-7 overall and 12-2 in the SEC as the second-place Aggies kept pace in the SEC race.

Taylor, from Dallas, Texas, led the Aggies in scoring for a fourth straight game as he connected on 4-of-7 shots from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers, and was a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line. Always in control of the tempo, Taylor also dished out a game-high six assists.

Dennis, from Baker, La., via Wichita State, helped the Aggies garner an 18-rebound advantage over the Tigers with a game-high 10 boards. He was aggressive on offense all night with a season-high 15 field goals attempts, hitting a season-high seven buckets as he matched his season high with 17 points.

The Aggies were efficient on offense despite suffering a season-high 21 turnovers. Texas A&M hit 44% of their field goals attempts and 38% from deep, while making a sparkling 17-of-19 free throw attempts. Defensively, the Aggies limited the Tigers to 39% shooting and 35% from the arc. Texas A&M controlled the glass with 41 rebounds, including large advantage in offensive (16-9) and defensive rebounds (25-14).

Owning a 14-point advantage heading into the second stanza, the Aggies kept the Tigers at arm’s length, never letting them get closer than eight points.

The Aggies opened the game with a “turkey” as they held the Tigers scoreless on their first three offensive possessions which led to an early 5-0 lead and a 7-3 advantage at the first media timeout. The first half action leveled out with the Tigers hitting a trio of shots to take an 11-9 lead but the Aggies quickly evened the game at 11-11 on a pair of Wade Taylor IV free throws at the second media timeout.

Over the final nine minutes of the first half, however, the Aggies’ efficient offense and unrelenting defense took over as Texas A&M doubled-up the Tigers, 28-14, as they took a 14-point advantage to the locker room at 39-25. Dennis and Taylor IV combined to score 28 of the Aggies 39 first-half points while hitting 9-of-13 shots, including 4-of-7 3-pointers.

Tyrece Radford reached double figures for a ninth straight game with 12 points, and Julius Marble chipped in eight rebounds.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 69, Missouri 60

Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Mo.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M extended its win streak to five after defeating the Missouri Tigers, 69-60, Saturday night at Mizzou Arena.

The Aggies continue their best conference start in school history, improving to 12-2 in SEC action.

The Maroon & White move to 20-7 overall, earning their second-straight 20-win season.

With the win, the Aggies secure the season sweep over Missouri, picking up their fourth series sweep over an opponent.

In the Buzz Williams era, Texas A&M is 5-2 against Missouri, including 3-0 at Mizzou Arena. In the overall series, the Aggies improve to 24-20.

TEAM NOTES

Three players finished in double figures for the third consecutive game and the 11th time this season.

The Aggies tallied their ninth double-double of the season.

Texas A&M scored 26 points in the paint and were 10-of-14 in layups.

The Maroon & White finished with a rebound advantage of 41-23.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Henry Coleman III, Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the 18th time this season (15-3).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Henry Coleman III

Scored nine points and collected three rebounds.

Dexter Dennis

Logged his second straight double-double after finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Matched his season high in points, tallying double figures for the third consecutive game.

Recorded double figures for the 13th time this season and the 63rd of his career.

Registered his fourth double-double of the season and ninth of his career.

Hauled in double-digit rebounds for the fourth time this season and the 12th time of his career.

Dished out two assists and had a block and a steal.

Julius Marble

Recorded seven points and eight rebounds.

Tyrece Radford

Finished in double figures for the ninth consecutive game after tallying 12 points.

Marked the 19th time this season he’s scored 10 or more points.

Collected four rebounds and dished out two assists.

Wade Taylor IV

Tallied double figures for the 21st time this season and 36th of his career after finishing with a team-high 21 points.

Recorded his fourth straight game in double figures and has logged double-digit points in seven out of the last eight games.

Marks the 14th time this season he’s made three or more triples.

Dished out a team-high six assists to lead the team in assists for the 20th time this season.

Finished with 20 or more points for the eighth time this season and the ninth time in his career.

Went a perfect 10-of-10 at the charity stripe, marking the 10th time this season he’s been perfect at the free throw line.