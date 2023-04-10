Texas and Oklahoma face-off for the last time in the Big 12

Chris Del Conte joins CBS19 to speak about the future of Texas and Oklahoma Rivalry in SEC.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's no secret that Texas is joining the SEC, along with Oklahoma. The move was supposed to come in 2025, but that move would come a year early, as the Big 12 announced the teams departure. Texas is set to face, long-time rival Oklahoma this weekend in Dallas for the Red River Rivalry Showdown. So this poses the question of, what will happen to this rivalry after joining the SEC?

Chris Del Conte was hired by Texas in 2017 as the University's Athletic Director. Del Conte joined CBS 19 to discuss the future of Texas athletics going into this weeks game. There's a lot questions concerning the future of Texas traditions with the move to a new conference, but Chris is focused only on the present. "I think one of the things we're really focused on, is focusing on where our feet are right now," said Del Conte. "We're really not focus on the SEC today, that'll be an exciting chapter as we move forward but we're proud members of the Big 12."

The Texas and Oklahoma Rivalry game is played in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl every year so there can be an even split of fans for each team. It's also during the Texas State Fair to add to the ambience of the game. Del Conte confirms the continued tradition of game. "The game needs to be played in Dallas, at the Cotton Bowl at the State Fair," said Del Conte. "300,000 people rolling through the park half in each colors, eating a turkey leg... it's spectacular. It's like no other."