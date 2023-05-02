SUPER DADS: A look at the strong, Black fathers behind Super Bowl 57 quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make history Sunday as the first Black QBs to go head-to-head in the Super Bowl.

TYLER, Texas — Super Bowl LVII is set to make history as the first-ever head-to-head matchup between two black starting quarterbacks, Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes and Houston native Jalen Hurts.

To commemorate this moment in Black history, CBS19 spoke exclusively to both quarterbacks' dads on what this means to them and their families.

"To be a part of history and knowing that I had my hand in making one of those black quarterbacks, it's just a special thing for me," Pat Mahomes Sr. said. "And I know it's going to be very special for Patrick."

Mahomes Sr. spent 11 seasons as a MLB pitcher before retiring to become a full-time dad and active member of the community. Mahomes now runs the youth B&M Ballers travel team, alongside former major league pitcher Willie Banks.

Averion Hurts is the Channelview High School head football coach, but also the former varsity coach and father of Hurts.

"The most powerful word to me is daddy," coach Hurts said. "They need something they call you, whether it's advice or an opinion or whatever. I hold that near and dear to my heart."

These dads are patriarchs to history. It's been 35 years since Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start in the Super Bowl. Since then, there's been only six more, including Mahomes who's gone twice, but never two in the same game.

These fathers grew up in a time when it was widely known that front offices didn't want black athletes at quarterback.

"It dispels the old narrative that you black quarterbacks weren't intelligent enough to pick up stuff," coach Hurts said. "He's clearly smart enough."

There's also another stereotype in America, the stereotype that Black fathers aren't active in their child's lives. Mahomes Sr. said he didn't endure that, and neither did his son.

"My dad was always in the stands," Mahomes Sr. said. "He'd get off work and he'd be at every game, didn't matter what sport it was, he was going to be there. So, I decided early on that Patrick, was going to have the same support for me."

The two quarterbacks are both obviously from Texas, but what many people don't know is that they met in East Texas at the 2017 Earl Campbell Rose award.

"Jalen was a freshman and Patrick was coming out," coach Hurts said. "Coach Kingsbury was sitting next to me and we were talking and he said, you know, coach, he's got unbelievable arm talent."

Mahomes Sr. also remembered that day but didn't expect the matchup to come.

"This thing is turning full circle," Mahomes said. "And here they are playing in Super Bowl."

As far as the Super Bowl is concerned, Coach Hurts has one guarantee.

"I can pick a winner. I guarantee you the winner will be a Black quarterback from Texas."