Duncanville boys basketball team stripped of state title, girls team banned from playoffs this season

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The top-ranked Duncanville boys basketball team had its 2022 state championship stripped, and the girls team was banned from this season's playoffs, in a ruling by the University Interscholastic League on Monday.

The UIL's state executive committee also suspended both the boys coach, David Peavy, and the girls coach, LeJeanna Howard, a year each over the violations.

Peavy and Howard additionally received three years of probation, and they each were reprimanded by the executive committee.

The boys team's Class 6A title, which was the school's third such championship in a row, was also stripped after the UIL ruled that Duncanville had to forfeit all games in which then-senior point guard Anthony Black played.

Those games included the Class 6A state championship game, in which Black was named most valuable player and Duncanville beat McKinney 69-49.

As result of Duncanville's forfeit, McKinney was named the new state champion by the UIL. The game will be recorded as a 2-0 victory for McKinney.

The Duncanville boys team is the top-ranked team in 6A in Texas heading into this season, according to Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.

Black was a five-star recruit who signed with the University of Arkansas. A 6-foot-7 point guard, he was the No. 2-ranked player in Texas and the 15th-ranked player nationally last year, according 247 Sports.

In October 2021, the UIL's executive committee ruled Black ineligible to compete after he transferred from Coppell to Duncanville. The decision stemmed from rules that prohibit players changing schools for athletic purposes.

Black's mother, Jennifer Black, had filed a restraining order against the UIL's ruling, which allowed her son to play last season. But the Texas Supreme Court on Sept. 30 vacated that order, siding with the UIL's executive committee.

Howard, the girls coach, was suspended over a recruiting and "school practice and game restrictions" violations, according to a UIL news release.

More information was not released. Duncanville High School's athletic director, Dwight Weaver, was reprimanded over the girls team's violations.

The Duncanville girls team is currently ranked No. 4 in the coaches' rankings.

In 2019, longtime Duncanville girls coach Cathy Self Morgan was suspended by the UIL over allegations of recruiting violations.