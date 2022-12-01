5 things to know about the Conference USA title game

The 'Runners and Mean Green are 5-5 over their last 10 matchups. Here's what else to know before the game kicks off Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — For the second year in a row, the UTSA Roadrunners are vying for a conference championship—and a bolstered case to be selected for one of college football's more prestigious bowl games.

After beating Western Kentucky a year ago to secure the program's first ever Conference USA title, the No. 23 Roadrunners (10-2) will welcome the North Texas Mean Green (7-5) to town Friday evening, for the team's last Alamodome game of the year. Whether you're a die-hard planning to rock orange and blue Friday or a casual fan propelled by puro San Antonio pride, here's what to know before the two programs kick off.

What's at stake?

Aside from maintaining the momentum that's defined UTSA football under head coach Jeff Traylor, the Roadrunners have a chance to do something the program has never accomplished in its 12-year history: Finish the season with a perfect record against conference opponents.

The Roadrunners have gone 8-0 against C-USA this year, having most recently mounted an epic comeback win against UTEP on Saturday afternoon. Another victory on Friday would cap a historic nine-game stretch for Traylor's squad, which last season went 8-1 in the conference. The opponent in their only loss? North Texas.

A win would also make the team just one of three C-USA programs since 2005 to boast multiple title-game appearances without a loss, along with East Carolina and Florida Atlantic.

Meanwhile, while UTSA secured bowl game eligibility weeks ago, a conference title would strengthen the team's prospects at a higher-profile matchup. Therein lies another shot at history for the 'Runners, who are 0-3 in bowl games.

How has North Texas been this season?

A member of Conference USA since 2013, the Mean Green have already surpassed a 2021 campaign that saw them go 6-7—positioning head coach Seth Littrell's team for its first above-.500 season since 2018.

But the road hasn't been kind for North Texas, which is just 2-4 away from Apogee Stadium this season. That includes a 31-27 loss in San Antonio back on Oct. 22, when quarterback Frank Harris threw a 10-yard pass to De'Corian Clark with 15 seconds remaining to seal UTSA's win.

Like UTSA, North Texas is offensively stout. The Mean Green rank 25th among FBS teams with 34.5 points scored per game, compared to the Roadrunners' 37.9 points per game.

The Mean Green tend to struggle defensively, however. They've given up at least 40 points three times this season, and rank near the bottom of college football's ranks in yards and touchdowns given up this season.

Who's got the edge historically?

UTSA and UNT have matched up 10 times over the last decade, each team winning five of those games. They've also traded wins and losses over the past four meetings, and just once since 2018 has the home team lost—a trend that bodes well for the 'Runners ahead of Friday.

The title game will also be a rematch of the two teams' epic October clash, when the two teams traded scores in a dramatic final quarter before Harris clinched victory with a 10-yard TD pass in the last 15 seconds. The programs have never had a closer finish in head-to-head matchups.

Who will be out for UTSA?

De'Corian Clark, who hauled in the game-winning score for UTSA in that October game, won't be available for the Roadrunners Friday.

The team's leading rusher, Brenden Brady, also won't be suiting up; redshirt freshman Kevorian Barnes, who is averaged 14.3 yards per game this season, is expected to start in his place. Also out on Friday: senior tight end Gavin Sharp, senior linebacker Brandon Matterson and junior cornerback Xavier Spencer.

How many fans are expected at the Alamodome?

UTSA couldn't provide expected attendance figures, but the 64,000-seat stadium is likely to draw one of the biggest crowds in program history. More than 41,000 attended last year's title game at the east-side venue.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., with doors set to open at 4:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and take advantage of free parking at the city's facilities (parking at the Alamodome won't be free). Park-and-ride will also be an option thanks to VIA Metropolitan Transit; it will cost $1.30 each way between the Alamodome and 151 Crossroads Blvd.

The game will be nationally televised on the CBS Sports Network, and those in the San Antonio can also tune in via Ticket 760 AM or SiriusXM 387.

----