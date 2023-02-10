x
VFL Trey Smith wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

Smith starts at right guard for the team. He played at Tennessee between 2017-2020.
Credit: AP
Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) lines up against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith became a Super Bowl champion as his NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs won the title on Sunday.

The Chiefs won after a game-winning field goal put them up in the final seconds and they won by a final score of 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith starts at right guard for the team. This is his first Super Bowl title.

He was a sixth-round pick by the franchise in the 2021 NFL Draft, now in his second year with the team out of Tennessee.

As a Vol, he was named to the All-SEC first team twice in 2019 and 2020.

He was named to the All-Rookie team by Pro Football Writers of America after his first year in the NFL. 

