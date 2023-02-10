VFL Trey Smith wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

Smith starts at right guard for the team. He played at Tennessee between 2017-2020.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith became a Super Bowl champion as his NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs won the title on Sunday.

The Chiefs won after a game-winning field goal put them up in the final seconds and they won by a final score of 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith starts at right guard for the team. This is his first Super Bowl title.

He was a sixth-round pick by the franchise in the 2021 NFL Draft, now in his second year with the team out of Tennessee.

As a Vol, he was named to the All-SEC first team twice in 2019 and 2020.