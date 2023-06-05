Wall Hawks baseball heading to state

The Hawks will take on the defending champions Corpus Christi London on Friday.

The 2023 season for the Wall Hawks has been one for the books. Only one task is left to check off, and that would be winning the state championship.

"It's every teams goal and we're fortunate right now to be here. I think I looked at it the other day, over 600 something teams across the state and there's 24 left. We're one of those 24 and you know, the end goal is so close, you can taste two more wins," said head coach Jason Schniers.

Winning has been the mindset of this Hawks team for years, but specifically for this season, it's where they left off that is keeping their motivation at an all-time high.

"I mean coming from last season you know losing third round to this year, making it to state, it's a big achievement for us. A lot of people didn't think we'd make it this far, and we ended up proving them wrong. So I think it's a big thing," said junior center field Luke Kemp.

Proving the doubters wrong while staying true to their identity is what the Hawks plan to do heading into Friday's matchup. Each player knows what's at stake.

"Of course we got a tough matchup with London first game. I think it's going to be a big test for us so I think we have a good chance to come out on top," said Kemp.

Although the Hawks are facing the defending champs, the game plan remains the same.

"Just play solid defense like we did against Brock. I mean, we had zero errors against them and we just got to do that again and we just got hit like we have been and that's really it," said shortstop Augden Hallmark.