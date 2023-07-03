Wall Hawks baseball team looks to dominate in 2023

After a stellar 2022 season, the Hawks look to take over in 2023 with multiple returning starters.

WALL, Texas — The Wall Hawks baseball team is coming off multiple plaque worthy awards in 2022, and the community has been all apart of the journey.

"Anything that the community can be involved, they support us in everything that we do. And so our programs have a lot of success and they're (the city of Wall) a big reason why." Head coach Jason Schniers said.

The comradery does not end there, though. Wall is a small city, but each individual looks at one another like family. This varsity squad believes the relationships they have built with one another off the field, will pay dividends on it.

It takes every member of your team to buy into what your leader is selling if you are looking to compete at the highest level. Schniers recognizes that, and believes that is what ultimately sets his team apart from the rest.

"That's what it is all about. The success of your team often depends not necessarily on the talent there, but how well they get along with each other, how well they play for one another. That's something that we continuously try to talk about as our program is, it starts with the guys on the very bottom, all the to the top and we're only as strong as what our group makes us be." Schniers said.

The 2023 season is just underway, but these young men led by their veteran coach will look to make a statement throughout this season.